Cambridge United boss reveals whether or not U’s will recall Liam Bennett from Walsall next month

Cambridge United boss Mark Bonner has said he will likely recall Walsall loanee Liam Bennett next month.

Bennett, 21, has featured in 19 League Two games for Walsall so far this season. The right-back has scored once and impressed throughout his spell in the fourth tier.

Bonner’s side sit 19th in League One and are struggling with injuries at the moment, which could prompt Bonner to activate the recall clause in Bennett’s contract.

Speaking to the Cambridge Independent on the likelihood of this happening, Bonner said:

“There’s a good chance of (recalling Bennett). We’ll see where we are after tomorrow’s game (against Derby County), but there’s a good chance of that.

“We will look to add and if we can get one or two in before Bristol Rovers (on January 7) that would be great because it will give everyone a boost.

“We’ll get these two games (Derby and Sheffield Wednesday on Monday) out of the way first of all and then we’ll see where we are.”

It will be hoped that the club’s January business will be enough to keep Cambridge United afloat in League One and coming off the back of a Boxing Day win over Shrewsbury Town, they’re carrying good momentum going into the New Year.

A blow for Walsall…

Walsall sit 8th in League Two and are unbeaten in nine games across all competitions.

They will be hopeful of finishing inside the play-off spots this season, but losing Bennett could throw a spanner in the works.

Michael Flynn may have to take to the January market to replace Bennett but finding someone who can match Bennett’s performances won’t be easy.

It appears as if Bennett will get a well-deserved chance to play in League One across the second half of this season and if he can maintain his current form, Cambridge United’s chances of survival will be boosted.

Bonner’s comments suggest the club could be busy next month and Bennett’s return may just be the start of a season-defining window.

For now though, Cambridge United have a big game against Derby County tomorrow evening, whilst Bennett will likely play in Walsall’s clash against Stockport County tonight.