Burnley among clubs eyeing winter swoop for 26-year-old midfielder – deal expires in 2023

Burnley are alongside Turkey Super Lig duo Sivasspor and Konyaspor in eyeing Adanaspor captain Youssef Ait Bennasser, Foot Mercato has claimed.

Burnley’s move into foreign markets for new recruits has been a key reason behind their success under Vincent Kompany this season.

The new boss has brought in a whole host of fresh faces from the continent and they’ve been key in helping the Clarets rise to the top of the Championship table so far this campaign.

However, the Turf Moor side aren’t resting in their laurels and now, it’s claimed another midfield addition is on their radar.

A report from Foot Mercato has claimed that Burnley are among those keen on Adanaspor man Ait Bennasser.

The 26-year-old, who formerly played in Ligue 1 with AS Monaco while also spending time on loan with Saint-Etienne and Bordeaux, plays as a central midfielder and sees his contract with the second-tier Turkish side expire at the end of the season.

Ait Bennasser also has interest from top-flight sides Sivasspor and Konyaspor.

Is another midfielder needed?

Realistically, it’s hard to see anyone breaking into Kompany’s starting XI in midfield.

The partnership of Josh Cullen and Jack Cork with Josh Brownhill pushed into a more advanced role has been key to the Clarets’ success. Samuel Bastien is another option in the middle while Ashley Westwood is still working his way back to fitness.

With those options, Ait Bennasser may well struggle to break into the side. An established professional who has 23 international caps and captains his current club might not settle for a bit-part role, so it could be wiser to look elsewhere if Kompany really does want to bring another midfielder in.