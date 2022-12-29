Blackpool team news and predicted XI to face Sheffield United: Appleton left with slim pickings amid continued issues

Blackpool host Sheffield United in the Championship tonight.

The Seasiders are in dire need of a string of results to pull them clear of the relegation zone. Their past three outings have ended in three draws and whilst that could be worse, they now sit just three points ahead of bottom placed Huddersfield Town having played a game more than the Terriers.

Sheffield United look like a team on a mission and at the moment it doesn’t appear like much could stop them.

Paul Heckingbottom’s side are 2nd in the table, three points off top and will be hopeful of maintaining their run of four wins in a row anticipating a slip up from promotion-rivals Burnley.

Blackpool team news…

CJ Hamilton missed Blackpool’s draw against Hull City as a precaution and the winger could be back in contention here.

Chris Maxwell will also be touch and go for tonight with Michael Appleton replying ‘possibly’ when asked if he’d be ready. However, Maxwell will definitely be ready for the New Year’s clash against Sunderland.

Luke Garbutt was replaced through injury against Hull City and his current situation is unknown.

Keshi Anderson, Kevin Stewart, Liam Bridcutt, Lewis Fiorini, Jordan Gabriel and Theo Corbeanu all remain out with 2023 returns on the card for them.

Jordan Thorniley will miss out through suspension after picking up a red card last time out.

Predicted XI

Grimshaw (GK)

Garbutt

Husband

Ekpiteta

Connolly

Poveda

Patino

Beesley

Carey

Yates

Madine

With such a large injury list, Appleton doesn’t have much room for movement and given his side are unbeaten in three, he could opt for the same XI that picked up a draw against the Tigers despite having 10 men.

Blackpool’s injury list certainly isn’t helping their chances of putting a run of results together and whilst some may criticise Appleton for the season so far, the squad has lacked quality and depleting it by a further ten players would be hard for any manager to deal with.

The game kicks off at 20:15 and will be shown on Sky Sports Football.