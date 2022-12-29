Blackburn Rovers, Stoke City and Crystal Palace all monitoring Sunderland star, reporter reveals

Sunderland star Ross Stewart is attracting interest from all of Blackburn Rovers, Stoke City, Crystal Palace and Brentford, reporter Keith Downie has said.

Sunderland striker Stewart has been at the centre of transfer speculation for some time now.

Despite the fact his 2022/23 campaign to date has been largely injury-hit, the Scot has proven he’s up there as one of the Championship’s best strikers. Stewart has managed six goals and three assists in eight league games and with his contract up in the summer, rumours have been circulating.

Middlesbrough and Rangers are among those heavily linked and now, new interest has emerged.

Reporting on Twitter, Sky Sports’ Keith Downie has said that while Boro are showing the ‘strongest interest’, Championship rivals Blackburn Rovers and Stoke City are also among the Championship clubs keen.

Premier League pair Crystal Palace and Brentford are also keeping a close eye on his situation, he says.

Middlesbrough are showing the strongest interest from a clutch of clubs wanting to sign Sunderland striker Ross Stewart.

Stewart could leave in January with Blackburn & Stoke among a number of Champ clubs – plus Rangers – keen.

PL duo Crystal Palace & Brentford also monitoring. — Keith Downie (@SkySports_Keith) December 29, 2022

Time will tell…

It remains to be seen just how Stewart’s situation pans out, but Downie did go on to add that the striker is keen to stay at the Stadium of Light despite the fact talks have reached an impasse.

You can’t help but feel bigger things are on the horizon for the striker given how much he has shown in his first shot at Championship football. He’s capable of stepping up to the Premier League but it would be a surprise to go to a Championship rival.

The Black Cats are in a tricky position though. If a deal remains unsigned and a transfer doesn’t come to fruition in January, Stewart will be free to leave for nothing in the summer. That would be a big blow given that Stewart could yet land the club a healthy fee.