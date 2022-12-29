Barnsley make enquiry over potential move for 23-year-old Cardiff City man

Cardiff City man Tom Sang has been the subject of an enquiry from League One side Barnsley, reporter Darren Witcoop has revealed.

Barnsley boss Michael Duff worked with Sang during their time together at Cheltenham Town.

The 23-year-old, who can play as a defensive midfielder on on the right-hand side as a full-back or wing-back, played 14 times under Duff in the first half of the 2020/21 campaign before returning to the Bluebirds.

Since then, the former Manchester United youngster has also spent time on loan in Scotland with St. Johnstone while notching up 23 appearances for Cardiff City’s first-team.

Now, ahead of January, Sang is attracting interest from Duff again.

Reporter Witcoop has said on Twitter that Barnsley have asked the Bluebirds about the availability of Sang ahead of the January transfer window. It remains to be seen if their initial approach is firmed up with an offer, with the Tykes only asking the question as of yet.

For the best?

It remains to be seen what Cardiff City have planned in January, but with a transfer embargo looming over their heads, it’s hard to see them letting go of too many players to avoid being left short in key spots.

The fact he can play as a central midfielder or on the right-hand side can make him a helpful squad player for the Bluebirds.

However, it could be best for his development to head elsewhere if he’s not going to get regular minutes under Mark Hudson. He’s played seven times so far this campaign and hasn’t featured since before the World Cup break, remaining an unused substitute against QPR while sitting out completely against both Stoke City and Blackpool.