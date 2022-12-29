All the latest Rotherham United transfer rumours you need to know ahead of January

Rotherham United made a steady start to this current Championship campaign. But the Millers have steadily slipped down the standings.

Matt Taylor’s side now sit in 19th place of the table and have just one win from their last 10 Championship fixtures.

The Millers are quickly being dragged into a relegation scrap and their business in next month’s transfer window could well dictate whether or not they’re playing in the second tier again next season.

Here we look at all the latest Rotherham United transfer rumours ahead of January…

Ahead of January, Millers fans may be wary of their club letting some of their star players go. Some of their players attracted transfer interest last summer and in the build up to next month, Dan Barlaser and Chiedozie Ogbene have both been linked with moves away.

Barlaser is wanted by Championship rivals Middlesbrough. Boro boss Michael Carrick is said to be very keen on the midfielder and reports have hinted that Rotherham could cash in on Barlaser next month, whilst his stock is high.

Ogbene meanwhile was linked with Swansea City last summer. But the Irishman remained in South Yorkshire and he’s since gone on to net six times in the Championship this season. Recent reports though have revealed that Ogbene is the Swans’ top transfer target ahead of next month’s transfer window.

Lastly, one player linked with Rotherham United – or rather, one player who Millers fans have speculated that the club should sign – is Exeter City’s Jevani Brown.

But former Exeter boss Taylor says (as per Paul Davis) that a move for Brown next month is unlikely, although he’s not ruled out a potential summer move for the striker, who’s scored nine and assisted eight in League One this season.

So it looks like Rotherham United could face a potentially testing transfer window next month, but Taylor’s focus right now will be on their upcoming Championship clash v fellow strugglers Huddersfield Town tonight.