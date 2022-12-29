All the latest Hull City transfer rumours you need to know ahead of January

Hull City are set to enter 2023 in a pretty perilous position in the Championship table.

The Tigers are winless in their last four Championship fixtures now. But Liam Rosenior’s side have drawn the last three of those and so there’s definite signs of improvements at the club.

They remain in 21st place of the Championship table and just two points above the drop zone. The club spent well last summer and they could spend well again next month.

Here we look at all the latest Hull City transfer rumours ahead of January…

Excitingly for Hull City fans, the club have been linked with a number of players ahead of next month, with two of them being Crystal Palace players.

Hull were first linked with Malcolm Ebiowei, who Rosenior knows from his time at Derby County. The 19-year-old has featured three times in the Premier League this season but he looks set to head out on loan next month, and Hull City have been tipped to have an edge in this transfer pursuit given the Rosenior connection.

And the other young Eagles player linked with Hull City ahead of next month is Jesurun Rak-Sakyi.

He’s currently on loan at Charlton Athletic in League One where he’s scored five goals in the league so far this season, but Rosenior has seemingly played down that rumour. He told HullLive:

“He’s a good player, he’s a young player that has done really well at Charlton but in terms of us moving forward, it hasn’t come from me and I haven’t any idea about that one. You get these kinds of rumours at this time of year.”

Elsewhere, HullLive have suggested that the Tigers could revive their previous interest in Burton Albion striker Victor Adeboyejo – the 24-year-old has scored 11 goals in 23 League One outings this season, but his side currently sit in 23rd place of the table.

Lastly, Hull City’s summer signing Ozan Tufan is said to have suitors in Europe. Reports in Turkey have linked him with some unnamed European sides, whilst it’s also suggested that Turkish top flight side Besiktas have an interest.

Hull City return to action v Birmingham City tomorrow night.