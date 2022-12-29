‘A routine win’ – Stoke City v Burnley prediction: The72

Stoke City host Burnley in the Championship on Friday night.

Stoke City welcome league leaders Burnley to the bet365 Stadium tomorrow evening.

The Potters go into this one in 17th place of the table, but Alex Neil’s side are slowly starting to solidify with just one defeat in their last five now.

Burnley meanwhile are really beginning to breakaway at the top of the table. They’ve won their last four in the league and have scored three goals in all of those games, with 11 points separating them and Blackburn Rovers in 3rd.

Here, a handful of The72’s writers make their prediction for the game…

Luke Phelps

“There’s no doubt in my mind that Burnley are going up this season. They’re just blowing away every opposition with ease and I think there’s very little chance of a Stoke City upset in this one.

“Although Stoke are steadily improving, I think a win in this one is well without of their reach. But I think the Potters will definitely give Burnley a good game.

“If Stoke can nick a goal and prevent Burnley from scoring three again, it’ll be a decent result in my eyes. But even that would be a struggle.”

Score prediction: Stoke City 0-2 Burnley

Thomas Kelly-Hansford

“Alex Neil’s men are beginning to click having lost just one of their past five now. But their recent point v Rotherham will be disappointing as they had to come from behind against a team with little quality in their ranks.

“Burnley can’t afford to slip up with Sheffield United on their tracks and whilst Vincent Kompany’s men are dealing with the pressure well at the moment, surely a slip up is inevitable.

“However, I can’t go against them at the moment and I think this will be a routine win for Burnley.”

Score prediction: Stoke City 0-2 Burnley