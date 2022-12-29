‘A really difficult outing for them’ – West Brom v Preston North End prediction: The72

West Brom host Preston North End in the Championship tomorrow night.

The Baggies responded well to their disappointing defeat v Coventry City and comfortably dismissed Bristol City last time out. Carlos Corberan’s side look a real threat despite a poor start to the season and they now sit just three points off the play-offs.

Ryan Lowe’s Lilywhites have lost three of their last four and have slipped outside the top-six. But they remain within touching distance to the top-six and they’ll be looking to respond to their hugely disappointing defeat to Huddersfield Town last time out.

Ahead of the clash, a handful of The72’s writers have given their predictions…

Thomas Kelly-Hansford

“West Brom are real top-six contenders for me and I think that on their day, they can beat anybody in this division. Corberan knows what it takes and his guidance will undoubtedly be more beneficial than any other alternatives they could’ve appointed to replace Steve Bruce.

“Preston North End are only a point off 6th, but Lowe’s side struggle to maintain good runs, and that could yet force them into a mid-table finish this season instead of a top-six finish.

“Ultimately, I think West Brom’s squad have more quality and are better set-up to be successful, so for that reason, I’m backing the Baggies here.”

Score prediction: West Brom 2-0 Preston North End

Luke Phelps

“Preston looked as though they were starting to really find their footing in the build-up to January. But they’ve suffered some poor defeats of late and a trip to West Brom will be a really difficult outing for them.

“West Brom responded well to their defeat v Coventry, comfortably putting away Bristol City. And whilst a home game v Preston will be another tough and likely cagey affair, I think the Baggies have what it takes to claim all three points.

“There seems to be nothing stopping them right now and with the play-off places within their reach, I think they’ll go all out against Preston.”

Score prediction: West Brom 2-0 Preston North End