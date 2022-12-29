‘A long 90 minutes for the hosts’ – Swansea City v Watford prediction: The72

Swansea City host Watford in the Championship tomorrow evening.

Swansea City welcome Watford to Wales on Friday night, with both teams going into this game on the back of defeats.

Watford were beaten 2-0 at home to Millwall in their last Championship game, but Slaven Bilic’s side remain in 4th place of the table and in good stead going into the New Year.

The same can’t be said of Russell Martin’s Swansea City side however. They’ve dropped down into 16th place of the table after a run of eight games without a win.

Swansea were beaten 2-1 away at Reading earlier this week.

Here, a handful of The72’s writers make their prediction for the game…

Luke Phelps

“Swansea City have really lost their form. They were looking as good as they ever have under Martin but eight games without a win has thrown them right out of pay-off contention – for the time being anyway.

“And whilst the Swans have lost form, Watford have found form under Bilic. The defeat v Millwall seems like an anomalous result but Watford could now be without Joao Pedro for a few weeks, which could dent their chances going into this one.

“I reckon this one will be a close one, with neither side looking like the favourite as things stand.”

Score prediction: Swansea City 1-1 Watford

Thomas Kelly-Hansford

“Swansea are currently on a terrible run of form. Their defeat to Reading was a tough one to take given the quality they have at their disposal and I expect them to struggle again here.

“Watford appear to finally be set on the way up despite a defeat last time out. The system looks clear and they have the talent to cause anyone problems, especially an out of form Swansea City.

“I can see this one being a long 90 minutes for the hosts, and I can see Watford returning to winning ways.”

Score prediction: Swansea City 1-3 Watford