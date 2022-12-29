2 under-rated Wycombe Wanderers players who deserve more credit – do you agree?

After claiming 10 points from their last four games, Wycombe Wanderers have hit form at the right time this season.

A 2-1 victory over an impressive Bristol Rovers side has seen the Chairboys move up into the play-offs, a feat they have not achieved since the first game of the season.

Wycombe Wanderers’ win over The Gas came after a brilliant three points over then league leaders Ipswich Town, outlining Wanderers’ promotion hopes this season.

There are the obvious talents that will play a key role in any success for the club this season, for example Anis Mehmeti and Brandon Hanlan. Their efforts have of course been crucial, but there have been important performances in all areas of the pitch.

Here are two players in this Wycombe Wanderers side who perhaps do not receive the praise they deserve…

Max Stryjek

There is no doubt that Chairboys fans are only full of praise for new goalkeeper Stryjek. Nevertheless, it can be difficult to see just how much of an impact he has had on the outside looking in.

After signing from SPL side Livingston, many were unsure about Stryjek’s capability of playing in League One. Spells at Eastleigh were his only real experience of English football, so it seemed a bit of a risk for Wycombe to make him their number one.

However, eight clean sheets in 19 games in the League and a League One high save percentage of 82% (FBREF) has removed any doubt about the Polish goalkeeper. Wycombe already have one of the best backlines in League One. A confident goalkeeper behind that is crucial, and the Chairboys have definitely got that with the former Sunderland man.

David Wheeler

At times, Wheeler has struggled for game time this season in the light and dark blue quarters.

Having joined the Chairboys in the summer of 2019, the former QPR winger has made over 100 appearances for the club. However, with Gareth Ainsworth increasingly reliant on youth, the 32-year-old was always going to have to work hard to cement his place in this Wycombe squad this campaign.

Despite this, Wheeler is known for his work ethic in Buckinghamshire, and a goal against Bristol Rovers on Boxing Day highlights this. His determination to latch onto a low cross from Anis Mehmeti reflects the type of player Wheeler is. With Ainsworth focusing his tactical style on a high press these days, Wheeler is a perfect match.

Many would also underestimate his ability in the air. Having the ability to leap high into the air, Wheeler is a threat when challenging for a high ball, something that goes under the radar.

Whilst also having played in many positions for the Blues, Wheeler’s importance to this Wycombe side should not be taken for granted.