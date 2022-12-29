2 under-rated Sheffield United players who deserve more credit – do you agree?

Sheffield United currently sit in 2nd place of the Championship – eight points clear inside the automatic promotion spots.

The Blades have had a brilliant first half of the season and their fine form has continued with three wins from three after the World Cup break. A side hit hard with injuries this campaign, almost all of United’s squad have played a role so far.

Multiple players have been star performers and the squad has a strong core which will be key in their fight for promotion to the Premier League. However, some names often go unmentioned by supporters.

Here are two players who maybe deserve more credit from Blades’ fans…

George Baldock

The right wing-back signed for United from MK Dons back in 2017 and since then has become a regular at Bramall Lane. A quality player in his first two Championship seasons, Baldock exploded in Sheffield United’s first campaign back in the Premier League. He formed a strong partnership with Chris Basham down United’s right hand side, and contributed heavily to the Blades’ 9th place finish. However, after relegation back to the Championship in 2021, Baldock lost his starting spot to Jayden Bogle.

Bogle’s injury though led to Baldock regaining his starting spot, and since then the Greek international has been a consistent performer on United’s right, proving that he deserves his place in the Blades’ XI.

The 29-year-old has carried these solid displays into the 2022/23 campaign but often fails to receive the praise he deserves. He’s a strong character with a never-say-die attitude.

Oli McBurnie

After arriving for £20million from Swansea City in the summer of 2019, McBurnie faced huge pressure to deliver up top for United in the Premier League. While he produced multiple good performances in his first season, injuries and a lack of quality led to the Scots failing to score the goals needed to keep the Blades in the Premier League the following year.

Upon returning to the Championship, the 26-year-old had a pretty awful campaign, failing to score in 28 league appearances. With many Blades fans losing faith in him, McBurnie then suffered a fractured toe, ruling him out for the remainder of the season. It seemed an impossible task for the Scot to return from this disastrous start to his United career and to ever win the Blades fans over again.

But this season, McBurnie has been quality in front of goal, scoring nine in 19 appearances so far. His hold up play has also been excellent, leading to even more goals for United. While he has earned credit from many Blades fans, he still receives regular criticism from supporters who claim this run of form won’t last. Despite this, McBurnie is the sort of hardened player who can silence these critics.