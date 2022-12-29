2 under-rated Oxford United players who deserve more credit – do you agree?

Oxford United are currently 15th in League One, and will be looking for a positive transfer window in January to try and improve on this.

The club are currently performing well below expectations for this season, so reinforcements are needed to bolster the squad if the team are going to make progress up the table.

The Yellows have been beset by injuries to potential key performers so far, and Karl Robinson has tried a number of different tactics, redeploying some squad members from their favoured positions, and giving game time to some of the club’s younger players too.

There have been some unsung heroes wearing yellow so far as well, and here are two of them…

Ciaron Brown

Predominantly a central defender, Brown can also play at left-back. He has mostly been deployed in this full-back role so far this season, producing a series of outstanding performances and getting better as the season has unfolded.

Oxford United have only been defeated once in the last 11 games as they have been improving slowly from a poor start. Time and again Brown has been an outstanding contributor during this run, in spite of the fact that he hasn’t been utilised in his favoured central defensive role.

Brown first joined the U’s on loan from Cardiff City in last January’s window. He became popular straightaway, making a positive impact across the second half of the 2021/22 season before returning to his parent club at the end of the season. It was seen as a real coup when he re-joined the U’s on a permanent basis in the summer.

Brown has represented Northern Ireland at both U21 level, and as a full international too. He’s been a popular addition to Oxford’s squad this season, and at 24, looks to have a great future.

Lewis Bate

On loan from Leeds United, Bate has added quality to Oxford United’s midfield this season. A product of the Chelsea youth system, Bate was sold to Leeds United by the blues. He made four appearances in the first-team at Elland Road where he is seen as a great prospect.

Bate is still only 20 and has been capped for England at U17, U18, and U20 levels. Oxford United have offered him opportunities in various midfield roles, offensively, defensively, but most often so far in a central midfield role. His vision, passing ability and ball winning skills are winning him many accolades at The Kassam Stadium.

Bate has quickly become a key component of Karl Robinson’s team this season, and his eye catching performances have earned him much deserved praise.