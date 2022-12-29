2 under-rated Exeter City players who deserve more credit – do you agree?

Gary Caldwell’s Exeter City squad has many standout players. Jevani Brown, Jay Stansfield, and Sam Nombe are the obvious stars, but amongst the Grecians’ ranks are a few other players who have been key to success over the last two seasons.

Although Caldwell’s starting XI has remained relatively unchanged since former boss Matt Taylor departed in October, there are still some members of the Exeter City squad who perhaps don’t receive the credit they truly deserve.

Honorable mentions go out to Archie Collins and Alex Hartridge, both of whom have increased their stock in recent weeks, but here are the two players who certainly deserve highlighting…

Jake Caprice

A marmite figure amongst the Exeter City fanbase, Caprice has proven some of his most ardent critics wrong since the arrival of Exeter City’s new head coach. A pacy winger with excellent close control, Caprice has a unique ability to beat full-backs thanks to his fantastic dribbling ability.

Sometimes vilified for his lack of end product, Caprice makes up for his shortfalls with relentless endurance from the start of a game until the full-time whistle is blown. His long-distance finish against Sheffield Wednesday may have only been his second career goal but it just goes to show what a bit of confidence can do for a player who had been battling for his place in the side until Caldwell placed his trust in the dynamic wing-back.

The debate will continue as to whether Caprice should start ahead of young full-back Jack Sparkes, but his recent performances certainly haven’t done the 30-year-old any harm.

Harry Kite

Another product of the fantastic academy system at St James Park, Kite has become a favourite for all three managers who have coached Exeter City this season.

Kite has started 14 games of the 19 that he has played, already having started as many games as he played across the whole of the Grecians promotion-winning 2021/22 League Two season. Although Kite hasn’t added to his three goals in four games back in August, the 22-year-old midfielder has remained a significant addition to the Grecians’ engine room, displacing last year’s player of the season, Timothée Dieng who has started two fewer games than the young academy graduate.

With Devon Live reporting that Archie Collins currently mulling over a new contract, City supporters will be buoyed by the performances of a player who is already well on his way to establishing himself as a key player in the Grecians’ midfield.