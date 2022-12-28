Watford forward to spend the rest of the season out on loan

Watford forward Shaqai Forde has joined National League side York City on loan until the end of the season, it has been confirmed.

Watford have seen plenty of youngsters become first-team stars at Vicarage Road over the years, although the vast majority are players who have been recruited elsewhere rather than talents from the youth ranks.

One academy starlet who will be hopeful of making a breakthrough though is young forward Forde.

The 18-year-old has caught the eye at youth level for the Hornets before and made his debut in an FA Cup clash with Leicester City earlier this year. He was also named on the bench for the Championship clash with Preston North End back in August.

Now though, it has been confirmed that Forde will be looking to take the next steps in his development away from the club.

As announced on the National League club’s official website, York City have completed a loan swoop for the Watford-born starlet. He’s signed as David Webb’s first new addition at the club, joining on a deal until the end of the season.

The next step for Forde…

The versatile young forward has spent time out on loan with Kings Langley before and he made a good impression in a short stay with the non-league outfit.

A move to the National League presents a new challenge for Forde though and it’ll be one that Watford hope he can pass with flying colours. It’s a high level to be playing at aged 18, so success with the Minstermen would be a great indicator of just what he can offer on the senior stage moving forward.

He will be available to make his debut for York City against Gateshead next Monday, so fans will have a keen eye on his fortunes.