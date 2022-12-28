Update shared on Sheffield United’s potential permanent swoop for Newcastle United’s Ciaran Clark

Sheffield United are unlikely to make an attempt to sign Newcastle United loanee Ciaran Clark on a permanent basis until their ownership situation is resolved, reports The Star.

Clark, 33, has featured in seven Championship games for the Blades so far this season.

An injury halted Clark’s momentum to begin with, but he has since proved a quality player for United and he even popped up with a goal in their recent win over Coventry City.

Ownership whispers have surrounded Bramall Lane for a short while now and it is suggested that, should Prince Abdullah relinquish his control of the club, Sheffield United would stand a much better chance of securing Clark’s signature on a longer-term deal.

This isn’t likely to be the only deal it would have an effect on and as we head into the January transfer window, this situation could dictate how the Blades’ month plans out.

A deal there to be made…

Clark hasn’t been a huge part of the Magpies’ plans for quite some time now, and with Eddie Howe’s side flying higher than ever, Clark seems unlikely to return to first-team plans.

The former Irish international’s current contract in the north east expires in the summer, meaning a deal in January could come quite cheap for Paul Heckingbottom’s side, and they’ll be hoping to tie him down before other clubs begin sniffing around.

The Blades sit 2nd in the league and are currently fighting alongside Burnley for the top spot in the division.

Sheffield United have won the past four games with Clark in their defence, losing the last time he didn’t feature and he would be a good option to have on a permanent contract.

But, that could still be someway off happening and for now they must focus on their next outing against Blackpool tomorrow evening.