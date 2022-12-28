Tomasson puts potential timeline on Tyrhys Dolan’s return to action for Blackburn Rovers

Blackburn Rovers boss Jon Dahl Tomasson says that Tyrhys Dolan is a ‘couple of weeks’ away from a return to action.

Dolan, 21, was absent from Rovers’ 2-1 defeat at Sunderland on Boxing Day.

The young winger has featured in 22 Championship games for Blackburn Rovers so far this season.

Dolan has scored three and assisted four in the league so far, showing his quality and putting in performances which have helped Tomasson’s side reach 3rd in the league.

Now though, Tomasson has revealed Dolan won’t be back for a short while yet and also that Sammie Szmodics has picked up a knock.

Tomasson told the club:

“They were not ready for the Sunderland game, they were both injured.

“Dolan will take a couple of weeks to get over and we’re not sure on Sam just yet.”

A big miss at a crucial time…

Blackburn Rovers have won just two of their past five, losing three, and they are showing signs of inconsistency.

The latest news that Rovers will be without Dolan for their outings against Middlesbrough and Cardiff City certainly won’t help them get back on track, and the game against an in-form Boro in particular could spell more trouble for Tomasson.

Dolan was a huge miss v Sunderland and the game never really got up and running for Blackburn Rovers, who struggled to get the likes of Ben Brereton Diaz and Sam Gallagher involved.

Dolan’s return would give opposition defences something else to worry about, but it’s now Tomasson’s job to find a way of getting the best out of his forwards, and without one of his main wingers in Dolan.

Brereton Diaz also picked up a knock against Sunderland and whilst it doesn’t appear to be anything too serious, an injury to him would be the last thing they need in their fight to return to form.