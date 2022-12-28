‘They’re seriously lacking confidence’ – Coventry City v Cardiff City prediction: The72

Coventry City host Cardiff City tomorrow night in the Championship.

The Sky Blues come into this one off the back of a 3-1 defeat to Sheffield United and despite the Blades being down to ten men, Coventry City weren’t able to upset the automatic promotion chasers.

Cardiff City are five league games without a win and with three draws in their last three outings, the Bluebirds have slipped right into the relegation battle. Cardiff City are struggling for momentum this year and whilst they’re capable of a result, the squad look drained of energy, with doesn’t bode well for the busy festive period ahead.

Ahead of the clash, a handful of The72’s writers have given their predictions…

Thomas Kelly-Hansford

“Coventry City are doing quite well given the slow start to the season they had. They deserve a lot of praise and the top-six dream appears back alive. Their recent win over West Brom was a huge result, but their draw to Swansea City and recent defeat to the Blades has highlighted some weaknesses.

“Cardiff City will look to target those, but I’m not sure they will do so effectively. I think the Bluebirds are in for a long season, and I can see them being dragged into a real dogfight if they lose this one.

“I think the hosts will be looking to bounce back and I’ve seen more from them to suggest they can win this than the visitors.”

Score prediction: Coventry City 2-1 Cardiff City

James Ray

“To be brutally honest, there are few Championship teams I have less confidence in than Cardiff City at the moment.

“Draws against QPR and Blackburn make for decent results but they’re seriously lacking confidence across the board and conviction in attack. And, with the transfer embargo looming over their heads, the prospect of meaningful winter additions is now looking unlikely.

“I can see them having a really tough day against Viktor Gyokeres too. He’s on fire at the moment and he might produce another inspiring performance here. The Sky Blues should have enough in their ranks to stretch the Bluebirds’ winless run to six.”

Score prediction: Coventry City 2-0 Cardiff City