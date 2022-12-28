‘They’re a cut above the rest’ – Blackpool v Sheffield United prediction: The72

Blackpool host Sheffield United tomorrow night in the Championship.

Blackpool sit 22nd in the table following their recent point away to Hull City. The Seasiders are winless in their past seven league games, drawing their most recent three outings. Michael Appleton’s side have played well at times this season, but so far it has been nowhere near enough and they could be in a real fight to maintain their second tier status.

The Blades managed a 3-1 win over Coventry City last time out extending the gap between them in 2nd and the rest of the pack. Paul Heckingbottom’s side look a cut above this level and they’ll be looking to make it five wins in a row here.

Ahead of the clash, a handful of The72’s writers have given their predictions…

Thomas Kelly-Hansford

“Blackpool aren’t a straightforward side to beat, but the Seasiders lack quality across the park and their current system isn’t promising. They have home advantage here and the Blades will be without experienced man John Egan, but I can’t see that making much difference.

“Sheffield United are a team on a mission and they can’t afford to drop any points in their fight with Burnley for the top spot.

“Blackpool fans will be hoping for a miracle performance, however it’s hard to look past Sheffield United regardless of their opposition at the minute.”

Score prediction: Blackpool 0-3 Sheffield United

1 of 18 Which of these clubs has Steve Bruce NOT managed? Sheffield United Huddersfield Town Wigan Athletic Bristol City

James Ray

“We were treated to one of the games of the season when these two met back in October, although I can’t see this fixture being quite so competitive this time around.

“Blackpool are in real danger while the Blades are flying at the top of the table. Their summer recruitment was almost perfect and has set them up for a great campaign, so it will be hoped that a couple more fresh faces this winter can really help them kick on.

“I can see them making easy work of the Tangerines here. They’re a cut above the rest and with Appleton’s side winless in seven, all the momentum is with the visitors. This should be an away win.”

Score prediction: Blackpool 0-2 Sheffield United