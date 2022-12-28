‘They’ll claim a routine, but still hard-earned win’ – Wigan Athletic v Sunderland prediction: The72

Wigan Athletic host Sunderland tomorrow night in the Championship.

The Tics are now under Kolo Toure’s management and the new boss may have his work cut out for him in the second-half of the season. Wigan Athletic are struggling for form and sit 23rd in the table; winless in their last three.

Sunderland are surprising many with their performances of late. Tony Mowbray’s side took three points last time out against Blackburn Rovers and the Black Cats do look capable of giving anyone a game this season – they sit in 9th place of the table as things stand.

Ahead of the clash, a handful of The72’s writers have given their predictions…

Thomas Kelly-Hansford

“Wigan Athletic need a drastic change of form and soon. The table is still tight, but the signs aren’t promising and the Tics will likely struggle for survival this season. Toure has a huge job ahead of him and for a first-time manager, it may be too difficult to steer this ship to safety.

“Sunderland are a great side to watch. Their games usually don’t lack goals and Mowbray’s side try to play football ‘the right way’. Players like Amad Diallo and Ross Stewart are firing, and with Dan Ballard and Luke O’Nien on top-form, this will be difficult for the hosts.

“I can see this one being a game which could go either way, but I can’t not give it to Sunderland on current form.”

Score prediction: Wigan Athletic 1-2 Sunderland

Luke Phelps

“I definitely fancy Sunderland in this one. These two old foes have played out some good games in the past and I’m expecting another exciting one tomorrow night.

“Wigan looked to be solidifying under Toure but their defeat v Boro suggests otherwise – I’m really starting to fear for them in the battle against relegation this season.

“Sunderland’s form will count for a lot going into this game and I think they’ll claim a routine, but still hard-earned win here.”

Score prediction: Wigan Athletic 0-2 Sunderland