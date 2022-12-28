‘They might burst into life in this one’ – QPR v Luton Town prediction: The72

QPR host Luton Town in the Championship on Thursday evening.

QPR have taken four points from their first two games under Neil Critchley’s management, although they’ll ultimately be disappointed to have only drawn with a struggling Cardiff City on Boxing Day.

Thankfully, the busy festive period means the R’s don’t have to wait long before getting a chance to bounce back. They host Luton Town on Thursday evening and will be hopeful of pushing back into the play-off spots with a victory.

The Hatters have the wind in their sails though after picking up their first win of the Rob Edwards era in impressive fashion.

They overcame Norwich City on Monday night with just 10 men to move themselves up into 13th, ultimately providing the final push for the Canaries to sack Dean Smith following a dismal spell in charge at Carrow Road.

Now though, ahead of tomorrow’s tie, a handful of our writers have issued their score predictions for the game…

James Ray

“This one could go both ways. Under Critchley, QPR will be a tough nut to crack and after being held to a point by Cardiff, the R’s should be determined to get back to winning ways in this one.

“As touched on though, Luton come into the tie with some solid momentum behind them and they’ll be looking to build up steam in a bid to maintain their own hopes of earning a play-off spot.

“It makes for a tough one to call but given QPR’s individual quality, they’ve just got the edge for me.

“It’ll be close, but I’ll go for a home win.”

Score prediction: QPR 2-1 Luton Town

Luke Phelps

“QPR and Luton Town could both be in for a tricky evening here. I think both sides have taken well to their new managers and a loss for either side here would really take the wind out of their sails.

“The R’s have found some consistency in defence after a testing patch before Beale’s departure. Luton meanwhile are proving that they can still score goals under Edwards, so this really is a tricky one to predict.

“But I always fancy QPR when they play at home and whilst Critchley has made a good start to life at the club, I think there’s more to come – and I think they might burst into life in this one.”

Score prediction: QPR 2-0 Luton Town