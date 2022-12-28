‘They could drop quickly’ – Blackburn Rovers v Middlesbrough prediction: The72

Blackburn Rovers host Middlesbrough in the Championship on Thursday evening.

Blackburn Rovers still find themselves in 3rd place in the Championship table despite losing three of their last four games.

Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side put in an underwhelming performance on Boxing Day, eventually falling to a late Ellis Simms winner away to Sunderland. It means Rovers are still without a draw and have lost 11 games – a total on a par with the Championship’s relegation candidates.

As for Middlesbrough, their rise continued with a statement 4-1 win over Wigan Athletic.

Michael Carrick’s side cruised to victory over fellow managerial rookie Kolo Toure in comfortable fashion, with Chuba Akpom netting a hat-trick as Boro rose to 11th. They’ve now won four of their last five games and are unbeaten in four at home.

Now, ahead of this weekend’s tie, a handful of The72’s writers have made their score predictions for the clash…

James Ray

“Tomasson’s Rovers are so difficult to predict. They’re so hot and cold and if they’re to achieve anything meaningful this season, that really needs to be ironed out. The inconsistency of other top sides will not persist and rising forces like Middlesbrough are rapidly approaching.

“Boro will see this as a great chance to prove their promotion credentials as a trip to Ewood Park is not an easy one to make. The combo of Ryan Giles and Chuba Akpom is really causing havoc at the moment and Blackburn will have to keep them quiet if they’re to get anything here.

“It’s a tough one to call but with the wind firmly in their sails, I’m backing Boro.”

Score prediction: Blackburn Rovers 1-2 Middesbrough

1 of 18 Which of these clubs has Steve Bruce NOT managed? Sheffield United Huddersfield Town Wigan Athletic Bristol City

Luke Phelps

“I’m not convinced by Blackburn going into the second half of this season. They’re obviously strong under Tomasson but two defeats in their last three will spark a poor run of form in my opinion, and I think they could drop quickly towards the mid-table positions.

“Middlesbrough meanwhile are looking strong. I’m backing them to eventually replace Rovers in the top-six and so I’m going to back them for a narrow win in this one.

“Boro are scoring goals for fun and against an inconsistent, and leaky Blackburn side, I think Middlesbrough will leave with all three points.”

Score prediction: Blackburn Rovers 0-2 Middlesbrough