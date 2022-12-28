The 6 players linked with Millwall ahead of January and how likely they are to sign next month

Millwall could be in for an eventful January transfer window, which could help push them towards a top-six finish this season.

After finishing six points outside the top-six last season, Gary Rowett’s men look poised to be in a similar position this time around.

They currently sit 6th, but just three points separate them and 15th, and so their season could turn from good to bad in a matter of weeks.

But January will no doubt be an exciting month for fans and here we look at the six players linked with Millwall ahead of next month, and discuss how likely they are to happen…

Jesurun Rak-Sakyi

Currently on loan at Charlton Athletic from Crystal Palace, the winger has provided some pretty impressive performances so far this season in League One.

Reports have surfaced suggesting Palace may consider recalling the 20-year-old to send him on loan to the second tier, with Millwall one of a few Championship clubs linked.

Is a move likely to happen?

Rak-Sakyi has said himself that he would like to see out the remainder of the campaign at The Valley, but he understands that it isn’t his decision.

The youngster has seven goal contributions in 19 league games so far and disrupting him may not be the best move.

It’s not definite that Palace will recall him and if they do Millwall, won’t be without competition, making this signing unlikely as things stand.

Regan Poole

Poole, 24, has been linked with several Championship clubs including Luton Town, Blackpool, QPR, and Millwall.

The Lincoln City defender has played a big part in the Imps’ defence this season and whilst he isn’t performing as well as he did last year, the team’s performances have dropped, so this can’t be held against him.

Is a move likely to happen?

A recent report revealed that Poole has had no contact with any linked clubs and whilst that doesn’t mean a deal can’t materialise, it’s not the most promising news for the interested clubs.

If Poole was to be on the move next month, the interest is clearly strong and Lincoln City could be in a position to demand a hefty fee – something which may reduce the chances of Millwall making a move.

Ryan Porteous

The 23-year-old Hibernian defender has been really impressive so far this season, scoring three from 18 league games and coming onto the radar of a number of clubs.

Porteous’ performances have attracted interest from England, with the likes of Sheffield Wednesday, Millwall, Luton Town, and Stoke City all credited with an interest.

Is a move likely to happen?

Hibernian have gone on record to say that Porteous won’t be signing a new deal with the club, meaning he is guaranteed to leave at the end of the season, but this development could cause a bidding war in January.

Signing the defender at the end of the season would mean a cheaper deal, but with so much interest, it really wouldn’t be a surprise to see Porteous attract a number of bids next month.

Millwall aren’t likely to overspend next month, but they are arguably the most attractive club available to Porteous and they could compete with the likes of Stoke City and Sheffield Wednesday who aren’t big spenders either.

Evan Ferguson

The Brighton & Hove Albion starlet is an exciting talent who will undoubtedly get a break at the top level soon.

Ferguson, 18, has five goals in six games in the Premier League 2 so far, and he made his first senior appearance of the year last time out against Southampton.

Millwall have been credited with interest, but it’s not without competition with many second tier clubs assessing the situation.

Is a move likely to happen?

If Ferguson leaves in January, whichever club he goes to would be landing a huge prospect.

A loan move could well be on the cards, but purely due to the competition in this one, including high-flying Sheffield United, a deal does seem unlikely at this moment in time.

Dylan Levitt

The 22-year-old Dundee United midfielder has five goal contributions in 15 league games in Scotland.

Millwall have been linked with a move for the former Manchester United man, and a deal could be there to be made.

Is a move likely?

Millwall were the only side credited with interest in that report, and Rowett could do with a bit more cover in midfield given his side’s injury record so far this season.

The youngster is a huge player for Dundee United though and it wouldn’t be easy to pry him off their hands, but this one definitely seems like one to keep an eye on.

Josh Keeya

The 19-year-old Metropolitan Police youngster was reportedly set to sign for Millwall earlier this month.

The unknown prospect would be another one for the future, but talk of this one has gone quiet.

Is a move likely?

Despite no further update on this, the deal could still be in the pipeline and an announcement could be made in January. However, that being said, the lack of an update could mean that this deal has gone cold.