Swansea City boss Russell Martin quizzed on Norwich City job after Dean Smith sacking

Swansea City boss Russell Martin has refused to rule out a return to Norwich City following the sacking of Dean Smith, as per talkSPORT (via Eastern Daily Press).

Smith was relieved of his duties at Norwich City yesterday following a run of three wins in 13.

Norwich City sit 5th in the Championship, but a lack of consistency has led to Smith’s sacking after 13 months in charge.

Martin, 36, spent eight years at Carrow Road as a player and has been linked with the Norwich City job in the past. But when asked about the new Championship opening, he said:

“My only thoughts are that I’m really sorry for Dean that he loses his job.

“I hate the fact that in this game someone loses their job, and rather than talk about that, the first thing someone wants to talk about is who’s going to replace him. So that’s it.”

Martin has refused to comment on his future, but with Swansea City on a poor run of form it wouldn’t be surprising to see more talk emerging on Martin to Norwich City.

Not what they need…

Norwich City have just sacked Smith who has a lot of experience in getting promotion and performing at a higher level than the second tier.

So that being considered, Martin may not be the ideal target and it would definitely be a risk for the Canaries.

Swansea City currently sit 16th in the league and are on a winless run of eight games now, and regardless of the situation at Norwich City, Martin’s next two games with the Swans could be crucial to his own future in the dugout.

Given the pre-existing links to the club, Martin will undoubtedly be a name shared around in the coming days with Norwich City now managerless.

But for now, Martin must focus on turning round his fortunes in Wales as his side gear up for a home clash against promotion-chasing Watford on Friday evening.