Rotherham United face anxious wait as key player suffers potentially season-ending injury

Rotherham United boss Matt Taylor has said midfielder Ben Wiles could be out for the rest of the season if he requires surgery on an ankle injury.

Rotherham United man Wiles has been a mainstay in the middle of the park for the Millers this season.

He was influential in their return to the Championship and has maintained his place as a starting XI mainstay since Matt Taylor replaced Paul Warne. The Rotherham-born ace has started all 24 league games thus far, chipping in with two goals and one assist while also donning the captain’s armband on a number of occasions.

However, concerns were raised when he was forced off the pitch just 30 minutes into the Boxing Day draw with Stoke City.

Now, Taylor has revealed the prospect of Wiles’ season being over.

As quoted by The Yorkshire Post, the Millers boss confirmed ‘serious damage’ to the midfielder’s ankle. A specialist will be visited and if he is deemed in need of surgery, Wiles may well be out for the rest of the campaign. He said:

“There’s serious damage to his ankle. “He’ll see a specialist next week to see what needs to be done in relation to surgery.