Rotherham United face anxious wait as key player suffers potentially season-ending injury

Rotherham United boss Matt Taylor has said midfielder Ben Wiles could be out for the rest of the season if he requires surgery on an ankle injury.
Rotherham United man Wiles has been a mainstay in the middle of the park for the Millers this season.
He was influential in their return to the Championship and has maintained his place as a starting XI mainstay since Matt Taylor replaced Paul Warne. The Rotherham-born ace has started all 24 league games thus far, chipping in with two goals and one assist while also donning the captain’s armband on a number of occasions.
However, concerns were raised when he was forced off the pitch just 30 minutes into the Boxing Day draw with Stoke City.
Now, Taylor has revealed the prospect of Wiles’ season being over.
As quoted by The Yorkshire Post, the Millers boss confirmed ‘serious damage’ to the midfielder’s ankle. A specialist will be visited and if he is deemed in need of surgery, Wiles may well be out for the rest of the campaign. He said:
“There’s serious damage to his ankle.
“He’ll see a specialist next week to see what needs to be done in relation to surgery.
“It’s a real shame for the lad. We’ve got to make sure we support him for how ever long it takes him to get back on to the pitch.
“It could be the end of his season if he requires surgery, and it looks like he does. We’re waiting to see if there is bone damage on top of the significant ligament damage. It’s more than one ligament as well.”
A blow for all…
Losing Wiles is a big blow for Rotherham United. He’s proven he’s one of those capable of playing at this level on a regular basis and losing a player of his versatility, leadership and ability makes for a big blow for Taylor.
It comes at an uncertain time too. Wiles’ contract is up at the end of the season and it remains to be seen how this injury impacts that situation and any potential interest from elsewhere that he surely would have attracted.
Fingers will be crossed that Wiles’ scans come back with promising results so he can come back before the end of the season. It makes for a nervous wait on the results of his specialist visit after the Boxing Day blow.