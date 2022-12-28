Report reveals unusual setback in Swindon Town’s pursuit of ex-QPR and Burnley man Charlie Austin

Swindon Town target Charlie Austin didn’t show up for his planned medical yesterday, according to The Real EFL.

Austin, 33, most recently played for Brisbane Rovers in Australia.

The former Premier League striker left this month for personal reasons and he has been linked with a move to League Two side Swindon Town – a former club of his.

The experienced striker scored two goals in seven league appearances down under, but it was just a couple of years ago that he was showing his talent at a higher level.

Austin managed 13 Championship goals across the 2020/21 and 2021/2022 seasons with QPR, and so he’d still be a big coup for a fourth tier side.

However, the latest update is that Austin hasn’t shown up for a scheduled medical and now the deal’s future appears in doubt.

A big blow or an honest mistake?

With no deal signed, Austin and the club are free to pull out at any time, meaning that despite a no-show seeming unprofessional, he would be well within his rights.

However, the reasons behind this aren’t yet known and it’s possible that Austin has a genuine reason for missing the medical, and the deal could still be alive and kicking.

Swindon Town sit 5th in League Two and are fighting for promotion to League One this season and it would be a pretty poetic tale if Austin returned to where it all started for him and made it happen.

Austin’s signature would be a brilliant way to start their January window and would undoubtedly provide Swindon crucial goals in the second half of the season.

But for now, Swindon Town must focus on their next outing tomorrow evening against Northampton Town.