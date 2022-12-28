New update emerges on Portsmouth’s links with £350,000 midfielder

Portsmouth reporter Jordan Cross has said there is no truth in the links between Pompey and St. Mirren midfielder Ethan Erhahon.

Portsmouth will be hoping some January transfer business can breathe some new life into proceedings at Fratton Park.

Their bright start to the campaign seems like a distant memory after a dismal run of form has seem them slip away from the promotion fight and down to 11th heading into the New Year.

Ahead of next month, one name touted as a potential incoming is Ethan Erhahon, a promising 21-year-old midfielder for Scottish Premiership side St. Mirren. The Buddies are claimed to have accepted two bids of £350,000 for Erhahon, with Pompey and Forest Green Rovers said keen.

However now, as reported by The News’ Jordan Cross, the links with Portsmouth are wide of the mark.

Cross states the Scot is a player that Pompey have had an eye on previously but given the midfield options currently on the books, he’s not someone the club will be making a move for.

No truth in Pompey links with midfielder Ethan Erhahon. A player the Blues have watched previously but Cowley’s squad well stocked in midfield at present. — Jordan Cross (@pn_jordan_cross) December 28, 2022

A good player to miss out on?

Erhahon is certainly a promising talent and he looks as though he’s got the potential to take himself to a high level in the years to come. However, as Cross highlights, Pompey aren’t short of midfield options.

Cowley has had to contend with injuries in the middle of the park this season but when everyone is fit, Portsmouth will have plenty of bodies in their midfield rank.

Tom Lowery and Marlon Pack only joined in the summer while Jay Mingi, Ryan Tunnicliffe, Joe Morrell and Louis Thompson are all options central midfield too.

With Portsmouth seemingly not in the race, the door may well be open for divisional rivals Forest Green to swoop in.