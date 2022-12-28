Millwall open to permanent offers for defender, report reveals

Millwall are open to permanent and temporary offers for young defender Hayden Muller, News At Den has reported.

Millwall will be hopeful a fruitful January transfer window can set them up for a strong 2023 as they bid to earn a spot in the Championship play-off spots this season.

After a good amount of summer incomings, it wouldn’t be a surprise if arrivals are limited. However, departures could be on the cards, with bids already accepted for striker Isaac Olaofe heading into next month.

Now, another academy graduate who could he heading elsewhere is defender Muller.

News At Den has reported that the 20-year-old will be free to head for pastures new in January. Millwall are willing to listen to permanent and temporary offers for Muller this winter, with the youngster far down the pecking order under Gary Rowett.

The club are ready to give him a shot at regular game time away from The Den or to let him get a fresh start completely.

Best for all?

Be it a permanent or temporary move, it seems best that Muller heads elsewhere in January.

He’s made one matchday squad all season and that was way back in August when he was an unused substitute against Sheffield United. Muller has four first-team appearances for the Lions and has picked up game time out on loan, but with a senior breakthrough looking highly unlikely, a winter move seems a logical option.

He’s got Championship and Scottish Premiership appearances under his belt so he’s got experience at a decent level. At only 20, Muller has plenty of time to develop and maximise his potential as well, and a winter move would aid that.