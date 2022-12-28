Liam Rosenior makes optimistic Hull City transfer admission ahead of January

Hull City boss Liam Rosenior says transfer talks are well underway ahead of the January transfer window.

The Tigers have struggled for form throughout the season but are now on a run of three games unbeaten, though they remain winless in four and sit just above the relegation zone.

Rosenior is now the man tasked with steering the ship to safety this season and January will be his first chance to bring in the players he wants for his squad.

Speaking on the upcoming transfer window, Rosenior told HullLive that there’s ‘progress’ on Hull City’s transfer plans for January.

“There is progress, but there’s nothing to report,” Rosenior said. “We’re working really, really hard. My top targets in each position are still available and hopefully, we’ll work really hard to bring them in.

“Every area, every area, but I’m looking for pace in forward areas and hopefully, we’ll make the right decision on that.

“I would love to get the business done early. I’ve spoken at length with Lee and with Tan about our targets about trying to get them in as quickly as possible and that’s what we’re trying to do at the moment.”

Being proactive in the January window is often the key to success; ensuring you beat your rivals to signatures and giving the newcomers as much time as possible to settle into their new surroundings.

Hull City’s busy summer could suggest next month could also be busy for the Tigers, and business may be expected quite soon.

Learning from mistakes…

Hull City brought in some exciting talents in the summer and some fans were left thinking that anything was possible under Shota Arveladze, but it wasn’t to be, and since then, Arveladze’s dismissal means Rosenior has been left with several players who were simply another manager’s preference.

But Hull City supporters can take confidence from the fact talks have already begun, and it may mean that Hull City are in the driving seat for a number of the deals they’re pursuing.

The Tigers still have a clash against Birmingham City before the window opens and a win in the West Midlands would put them in a stronger position entering the window, which could well aid their negotiations.

Hull City v Birmingham City kicks off at 7:45pm on Friday.