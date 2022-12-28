Ipswich Town to reunite with 42-year-old after departure from League One rivals

Ipswich Town are set to recruit former midfielder David Wright as their new U23s assistant manager, the East Anglian Daily Times has said.

Ipswich Town had Wright on the books from January 2007 to the summer of 2010, bringing him in from Wigan Athletic before he moved onto Crystal Palace.

He played 128 times for the Tractor Boys and eventually hung up his boots in November 2014. He’s since spent time coaching with Colchester United and worked as a youth coach with the U’s and then Norwich City, eventually joining MK Dons alongside Liam Manning as his assistant manager.

Wright is out of work again though after he left alongside Manning but he’s now set for a quick return to the game.

As reported by the East Anglian Daily Times, Wright will be named as the assistant manager of the U23s boss as he takes the next steps in his coaching journey following his time at MK Dons.

A familiar pairing…

Wright previously worked alongside U23s boss John McGreal at Colchester United, so he’ll be working alongside a familiar colleague should he complete his reported return to Ipswich Town.

That should mean the two are on the same page in terms of coaching and player development, which can only be a good thing for the Tractor Boys’ emerging talents.

He’s got a solid coaching background behind him and after time in the first-team game with MK Dons, it will be hoped those experiences can help the next generation of Ipswich Town youngsters. He’ll be a familiar face to supporters after his previous time at the club so it will be hoped he can settle back in quickly and work well alongside the experienced McGreal.