‘In real trouble’ – Millwall v Bristol City prediction: The72

Millwall host Bristol City in the Championship tomorrow night.

Millwall welcome a struggling Bristol City side to The Den tomorrow night, for what should be an entertaining clash in the second tier.

The Lions returned to winning ways with an impressive 2-0 win at Watford last time out, leaving Gary Rowett’s side in 6th place of the Championship table ahead of tomorrow’s game.

Bristol City meanwhile sit in 18th place and have won just one of their last eight in the league.

Nigel Pearson’s side have lost their last two in the league, having been beaten by West Brom 2-0 in their last outing.

Here, a handful of The72’s writers make their prediction for tomorrow’s game…

Luke Phelps

“These two sides are at opposite ends of the table for a reason – Millwall are quietly going about their season as they usually do under Rowett, whilst Bristol City are really struggling for form.

“I’m not sure just yet whether or not Millwall have what it takes to finish inside the top-six this season. But they definitely go into this one as the favourites and their strong record at home will only bolster their chances.

“I think Bristol City are in real trouble right now and things won’t get an easier for them at The Den.”

Score prediction: Millwall 1-0 Bristol City

James Ray

“It’s been a tough season for both sides but Millwall have been able to put a solid run together to revive their play-off hopes over the winter while Bristol City’s slide has continued.

“For what it’s worth, I can’t see the Robins going down this season but they really should not be in their current position. Some winter additions would help their cause, but they could lose some standout players as well.

“I can see them struggling against Millwall too. Zian Flemming is on fire and Andreas Volgsammer is starting to prove his worth, and I think they could give Pearson’s side a tough night at the office. I’m going for a home victory.”

Score prediction: Millwall 2-1 Bristol City