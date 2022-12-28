Hull City boss Liam Rosenior comments on emerging links to Crystal Palace man

Hull City manager Liam Rosenior has played down his side’s links to Crystal Palace youngster Jesurun Rak-Sakyi.

Rak-Sakyi, 20, is currently on loan at Charlton Athletic from Crystal Palace.

The Englishman has scored five goals in 19 league outings so far this season, assisting twice.

Recent reports though have suggested that Palace want to send Rak-Sakyi to a Championship club in January and Hull City have been mentioned as a possible destination.

But speaking to HullLive, Rosenior has seemingly played down his side’s links to the Palace youngster, saying:

“He’s a good player, he’s a young player that has done really well at Charlton but in terms of us moving forward, it hasn’t come from me and I haven’t any idea about that one. You get these kinds of rumours at this time of year.”

Rak-Sakyi is a right winger who can also play at right wing-back. Rosenior has Cyrus Christie available at right wing-back and a number of options to deploy in a more advanced position on the right, including Ryan Longman.

Another right-sided player then doesn’t seem to be a necessity for Rosenior, but he certainly needs to make some changes next month with his side struggling near the relegation zone.

Tigers in trouble…

Hull City currently sit in 21st place of the Championship table – one place and two points above the drop zone.

Despite spending heavily last summer, the Tigers are yet to impress this season. But under Rosenior, results are steadily improving and there is definitely hope that they can beat the drop.

The Hull boss showcased at Derby County the kind of football he wants to play and so he’ll have a definite idea of what he wants his Hull side to look like.

Expect him to make some clear changes next month, but don’t expect Rak-Sakyi to be arriving at the MKM Stadium anytime soon.

Hull City return to action v Birmingham City on Friday night.