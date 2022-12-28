‘He’s staying with us’ – Darren Moore reveals ‘definite’ Sheffield Wednesday transfer boost

Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore has said Blackpool loanee Reece James will ‘definitely’ stay with the club beyond January.

Sheffield Wednesday will be hoping the January transfer window can set them up well for the second half of the season.

One of the inevitable worries is about recalls of loan players, and that’s no different for the Owls. However, one player the League One side will seemingly not have to worry about losing is defender James, who is in from Championship side Blackpool.

As quoted by The Star, Wednesday boss Moore has confirmed that the versatile defender is ‘definitely sticking around’ for the entire season.

He states that the comfort in knowing James will be staying comes from an ‘agreement’ in the deal, although there wasn’t any further detail on that matter. He said:

“The only one really that we know that is definitely sticking around until the end of the season is Reece James – that’s a definite that he’s staying with us.

“That’s because of the agreement in his deal.”

A welcome boost…

Wednesday will be pleased to hold onto James for the duration of the season. It gives the Owls one less thing to worry about in the January transfer window, where there may well be other matters that take priority.

In football terms, having James onboard could be of great important over the rest of the season. His experience at this level and the versatility he offers makes him a valuable player to have around. He can operate on the left-hand side as a left-back or left wing-back but much of this campaign has been spent as a centre-back.

Keeping him around makes for an early boost ahead of January, but it will be hoped that he’s not the only influential player to stay at Hillsborough beyond the end of the transfer window.