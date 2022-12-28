Fresh update emerges on key Birmingham City man after absence v Burnley

Birmingham City boss John Eustace confirmed Scott Hogan was ‘close’ to returning against Burnley but had been struggling with a virus ahead of the game.

Birmingham City striker Hogan has been one of the Blues’ standout players so far this season.

His tally of nine goals in 21 Championship games has been vital in helping Eustace’s side expectations. However, he’s yet to make his return after the international break following a hamstring injury picked up ahead of the Blackpool draw earlier this month.

Now, after his absence continued against Burnley on Tuesday, Eustace has provided the latest on the talisman.

As quoted by Birmingham Live, the Birmingham City boss confirmed that Hogan was ‘close’ to contention but ultimately missed out after struggling with a virus. It is hoped he can return against Hull City though, although they can’t do much else but wait and see until then.

Here’s what he had to say:

“He was close.

He has also had a bit of an illness this week, he has had a virus which has been going round the camp a little bit.

Hopefully, touch wood, he will be close for Hull. We will have to wait and see.”

Fingers crossed…

It will be hoped that Hogan can get back to action sooner rather than later given the important part he has played this season. In his absence, the Blues were held to a goalless draw by Blackpool and fell to a 3-0 defeat against Burnley, although Troy Deeney and Tahith Chong were among the goals for the 3-2 win over Reading.

Hogan has struggled with injuries before but these problems haven’t persisted this season, so it will be hoped he can stay clear of issues over the rest of the season.

He’s proven how valuable he is to Eustace’s side, so it will be reassuring to hear a return is close despite missing the Burnley loss.

The clash with Hull City presents a good chance to secure another three points in front of the home faithful and having Hogan available for selection would be a big boost for the Blues.