‘Cause for concern’ – Huddersfield Town v Rotherham United prediction: The72

Huddersfield Town host Rotherham United in the Championship on Thursday night.

Huddersfield Town come into their midweek clash with Rotherham United off the back of a vital victory over Preston North End on Boxing Day.

The Terriers remain rooted to the bottom of the table but the lake comeback courtesy of goals from Jordan Rhodes and Kaine Kesler-Hayden will mean the wind is in their sails coming into their clash with Rotherham United.

As for the Millers, they’re sliding towards the relegation zone after a run of four Championship games without a win.

Matt Taylor’s men were held to a 2-2 draw by Stoke City at the AESSEAL New York Stadium on Monday, with a Lee Peltier own goal levelling the scores just nine minutes after they had taken the lead through Conor Washington.

Now, ahead of Thursday’s clash, a handful of The72’s writers have issued their score predictions for the tie…

James Ray

“This probably won’t be the prettiest tie, but there’s no shirking just how important it could be for both sides.

“Huddersfield Town are in with a great chance of picking up back-to-back wins here and who knows just what that could do for Fotheringham and his side. It’s vital that they maintain momentum after the big victory over Preston though, and they’ll have to dig in here.

“Rotherham have played some decent stuff this season and there’s cause for concern at the moment, so I wouldn’t be surprised if the home side take all three points from this one.”

Score prediction: Huddersfield Town 1-0 Rotherham United

1 of 15 Which EFL club has Alex Neil never managed? Norwich City Sunderland Preston North End West Brom

Luke Phelps

“Despite these two teams being near the foot of the table, Huddersfield are higher up in the form table. The Terriers’ results have shown signs of improvements in previous weeks, and their win v Preston was huge.

“Rotherham are on a downward spiral right now and so I think this game will be a very cagey one, between two teams desperate for a win and two teams desperate to ensure their Championship status for another year.

“There won’t be much in this one at all, but I’m going to have to go for a narrow home win as well.”

Score prediction: Huddersfield Town 1-0 Rotherham United