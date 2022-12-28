All the Sheffield Wednesday transfer rumours you need to know ahead of January

Sheffield Wednesday will be hoping a solid January transfer window can boost their bid to break into the League One automatic promotion spots.

Sheffield Wednesday, Ipswich Town and Plymouth Argyle look to be in a three-horse race for automatic promotion, and the January window could be make or break for all three teams.

The Owls have seen plenty of circulation emerge ahead of January too, with departures and incomings rumoured.

Here, we look bring all the rumours you need to know ahead of the New Year…

Darren Moore has confirmed that there will be three players who are certainly staying at Hillsborough this winter. Youngsters Rio Shipston and Sean Fusire will not be heading out on loan after penning new deals, while popular loanee Reece James will not be recalled by Blackpool either.

One who could be heading out on loan though is centre-back David Agbontohoma. The Owls have been keen to test the former Arsenal and Southampton talent out on loan and Moore told The Star of the club’s desire to let him out temporarily.

Callum Paterson has been linked with a permanent exit, with reports from Scotland stating Hearts are interested in reuniting with their former player. He’s struggled for consistent game time this season and with his Sheffield Wednesday contract up in the summer, a January move could benefit all.

Fisayo Dele-Bashiru’s situation will be one of interest too, with a new deal still not penned and PSV among those linked.

1 of 12 Which club does Adam Reach play for now? West Brom Birmingham City Wigan Athletic Ipswich Town

In terms of potential incomings, Everton forward Tom Cannon was linked but Moore quickly clarified there are no plans to add a striker.

Huddersfield Town’s Duane Holmes has also been mentioned by Alan Nixon as a target, but given the prevalent role he still plays in the Championship with Huddersfield Town, that would be a surprising move for him to make.

Crystal Palace could recall Jesurun Rak-Sakyi from Charlton Athletic though and a Championship move could be on the cards. Second-tier sides have been linked but it is said Sheffield Wednesday and Ipswich Town are also admirers.

Sheffield United talent Hassan Ayari’s training stint with the Owls has been well-documented, but the last thing that emerged regarding a potential move was that Moore and co were continuing discussions over a potential winter swoop.