All the Portsmouth transfer rumours you need to know ahead of January

Portsmouth have been enduring a difficult few months after a bright start to the 2022/23 campaign.

Pompey have slipped away from the promotion picture after a dismal run, piling pressure on Danny Cowley’s shoulders.

They sit in 11th as it stands and five points away from the play-offs. It’ll be hoped some winter transfer business can revive their promotion hopes, but it remains to be seen just what goes down at Fratton Park over next month.

With that in mind, here are all the Portsmouth transfer rumours you need to know…

Mainly, speculation has been surrounding potential departures and Fratton Park. One of those drawing is midfielder Jay Mingi, with sources previously informing The72 that Championship sides West Brom, Birmingham City and Huddersfield Town are keen.

Mingi has cemented a place in the side over recent weeks but is out of contract at the end of the season.

A report from The News has said out of favour defender Kieron Freeman is drawing interest from Mansfield Town. He’s certainly a player you could see heading elsewhere given the bit-part role he has played for Cowley’s side.

Cowley has said it is hoped Josh Oluwayemi can head out on loan too. The club are keen for him to gain more senior experience and with Portsmouth confident that Josh Griffiths won’t be recalled, the door could be open for a temporary Oluwayemi exit.

Owen Dale’s loan has been a topic of conversation too but Portsmouth are said to be confident Blackpool won’t recall him. Michael Appleton has said he’ll be monitored before a decision is made, so it remains to be seen how his situation pans out.

1 of 15 Who played the most games for Portsmouth? David James Nwankwo Kanu

One player linked with a Fratton Park move is St. Mirren midfielder Ethan Erhahon.

The Sun has said the Scottish Premiership side have accepted bids of £350,000 for the 21-year-old, with Portsmouth interested alongside fellow League One outfit Forest Green Rovers.

A priority is a right-back addition though after Joe Rafferty’s injury-hit season. The News has said that with the earlier mentioned Freeman potentially in line for a move too, Cowley is determined to bring in another option on the right-hand side of his backline.