All the Plymouth Argyle transfer rumours you need to know ahead of January

Plymouth Argyle are well positioned to challenge for promotion to the Championship in the second half of this season.

Steven Schumacher’s side currently sit in 1st place of the table after the opening 23 games of the season. At the halfway point in the campaign, the Green Army are looking strong, with a two point lead over Ipswich Town in 2nd.

But if Plymouth are to return to the Championship for the first time since 2010, then they’ll need to have a positive January transfer window.

Here we look at all the Plymouth Argyle transfer rumours in the build up to January…

1 of 15 Who played for Plymouth Argyle more times? Romain Larrieu Paul Wotton

One of the big Plymouth Argyle rumours in recent weeks has linked Swansea City loanee Morgan Whittaker with a surprise move to promotion rivals Ipswich.

But it’s since been revealed that, whilst Whittaker is someone on Ipswich Town’s transfer radar, the Swansea striker isn’t a prime target for the Tractor Boys.

Another striker on loan at Plymouth is Sam Cosgrove.

The target man has also been in scoring form for Schumacher this season, but he’s also been linked with a potential exit ahead of the New Year.

Cosgrove’s parent club Birmingham City are keen to sign Krystian Bielik, who is currently on loan from Derby County. But it’s been suggested that Blues don’t have the funds to make a swoop and that they could use Cosgrove as part of a potential swap deal.

Elsewhere, two players who are currently out on loan away from Plymouth are Luke Jephcott and Ryan Law.

The pair are on loan at Swindon Town and Gillingham respectively and both have impressed in League Two this season, leading to inevitable talk of the pair returning to Plymouth in the New Year.

But PlymouthLive recently revealed that Argyle have no plans to recall either player.

Lastly, and in the only bit of news linking Plymouth with potential new signings, Schumacher recently revealed that the club are closing in on two new signings.

He told PlymouthLive:

“We have already highlighted one that I think we are pretty close to. I’m on a Zoom call this morning with another one.

“Hopefully, we are ready to pull the trigger as soon as possible in January because we do need to strengthen, and the earlier we do that it will give us a better chance.”

Plymouth Argyle return to action v Wycombe Wanderers tomorrow night.