All the Charlton Athletic transfer rumours you need to know ahead of January

Charlton Athletic are gearing up for their first transfer window under Dean Holden’s management.

Charlton Athletic will be hoping their off-pitch changes can help breathe life into proceedings at The Valley. They’re only four points clear of the relegation zone but a draw with Peterborough United marks a decent start to Holden’s era.

Some new additions are needed in January though, but speculation is mainly circulating around potential outings.

Here’s all the transfer rumours you need to know ahead of Charlton Athletic’s January transfer window…

As touched on previously, rumours are mainly circulating around departures in South London, so it will be hoped some new targets start to emerge as Holden settles in at The Valley.

One player the Addicks will be determined to hold onto his Jesurun Rak-Sakyi. However, Crystal Palace are reportedly planning on sending him to a Championship club in January after his promising campaign to date in League One.

Millwall, Cardiff City, Hull City and League One duo Sheffield Wednesday and Ipswich Town are all said to be interested.

Charlton Athletic striker Miles Leaburn is also said to be drawing attention from elsewhere. The youngster looks to be one of the next top talents off the press at The Valley after an impressive breakthrough campaign and Darren Witcoop has said on Twitter that Premier League teams are keen, although a winter loan back to the club is a possibility.

The last of the players linked with an exit is midfielder Conor McGrandles, who only joined the club in the summer.

The Real EFL said earlier this month that the former Lincoln City man has been subject of loan enquires from five other teams; two from League One and three from League Two.

In terms of incomings, no specific names have been concretely linked. However, Holden has made it clear that business needs to be done in the January transfer window, but it remains to be seen just who appears on the radar.