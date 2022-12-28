All the Bristol Rovers transfer rumours you need to know ahead of January

Bristol Rovers go up against Exeter City in League One tonight.

The Gas sit in 10th place ahead of this one. Their opponents are just a few places behind in 13th and so it should make for an exciting encounter, with Joey Barton’s side able to move to within one point of the top-six with a win.

It’s been an impressive season so far for Bristol Rovers who were only promoted from League Two last season.

And Barton could yet steer his side to another unexpected promotion. But to stand a chance of that, he’ll need a positive showing in the January transfer window.

Here we look at all the Bristol Rovers transfer rumours that have surfaced in the build up to January…

One of Bristol Rovers’ standout performers this season has been Josh Coburn.

The striker is on loan from Middlesbrough and he’s netted six goals in 12 League One outings so far this season, which has led to inevitable talk of him potentially returning to Boro in the New Year.

But Middlesbrough manager Michael Carrick has seemingly put those rumours to bed, telling The Northern Echo recently:

“I think that’s the best place for him to stay and enjoy his football that he has been doing all season and keep improving.

“Experience is huge as a younger player. It’s great to see him getting a lot of experience. It will help in the long run.”

Elsewhere, Alan Nixon revealed at the start of this month that Rovers youngster Kofi Shaw has interest from the Premier League.

The 16-year-old has caught the eye with some of his performances for Bristol Rovers’ youth sides and it was suggested elsewhere that Shaw could soon break into Barton’s first-team, if he’s not sold on in January that is.

And in terms of potential signings, nothing’s yet been reported. Barton will no doubt have a list of names who he’d like to bring in next month and expect him to make efforts to sign those players.

There could yet be some more Rovers players who attract attention though – Aaron Collins most notably. He was linked with a move away at the end of last season and after his impressive performances in League One this time round, a January move can’t be completely ruled out.