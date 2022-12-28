‘A shell of their former selves’ – Portsmouth v Ipswich Town prediction: The72

Portsmouth host Ipswich Town tomorrow night in League One action.

Pompey sit 11th in League One following a run of seven league games without a win. Danny Cowley’s men have gone from inside the top-six to just managing to stay inside the top-half in a worrying turn of form.

Ipswich Town are 2nd in the league and hot on the heels of league leaders Plymouth Argyle. Kieran McKenna’s side are heading in the right direction and they’ll be hoping another win here can strengthen their bid for a long-awaited return to the Championship.

Now, ahead of the clash, a handful of The72’s writers have given their predictions…

Thomas Kelly-Hansford

“Portsmouth are once again slipping away from the target they should be aiming for. Cowley needs a turnaround in form soon before it becomes too late for him to fix. The problems at Pompey are deep-rooted beyond the head coach however and it could be a while before they’re on the right path to success.

“Ipswich Town have a great squad who are playing some terrific stuff. McKenna is getting the best out of the vast majority of his players and top-two will definitely be their aim.

“That being said, Sheffield Wednesday are sat waiting for a slip and I can see Portsmouth salvaging something from what will be a tough outing for both sides.”

Score prediction: Portsmouth 1-1 Ipswich Town

James Ray

“Ipswich Town are on course for a long-awaited Championship return and while I’m backing Cowley to turn things around at Fratton Park, I can’t see the hosts slowing the Tractor Boys’ momentum here.

“Pompey look a shell of their former selves compared to the side that was sat towards the top end of the table earlier in the season and their struggles in front of goal could be their downfall. They’ve not scored in four consecutive league games now and with Ipswich Town currently sitting pretty as the division’s top scorers, they should be hopeful of a win here.

“I’ll back McKenna and co to make the long journey back to Suffolk with all three points.”

Score prediction: Portsmouth 0-2 Ipswich Town