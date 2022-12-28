2 under-rated Ipswich Town players who deserve more credit – do you agree?

After some underwhelming seasons since relegation to League One in 2019, Ipswich Town now sit in 2nd place of the table.

And the Tractor Boys finally harbour realistic ambitions of a long-awaited return to the Championship.

With spirits high, few players are under-appreciated by the ever-growing crowds at Portman Road. But here are two players who’ve maybe been performing under the radar this season…

Freddie Ladapo

Despite a clear improvement in results, Town still struggled to find the net in the latter half of 2021/22 under Kieran McKenna. This meant that a no.9 was top of McKenna summer shopping list and persuading Freddie Ladapo to swap Championship football with Rotherham United for another League One promotion push represented a coup.

The Romford-born forward visibly struggled to adapt to the physical demands of leading the line in McKenna’s system and failed to score in his first nine league matches. But since breaking his duck v former club Plymouth Argyle, he has added another five goals in 11 third-tier appearances.

As well as his attacking output, Ladapo provides a much-needed outlet against high-pressing opposition – Town noticeably struggled when he was withdrawn after his goal at Home Park, as Plymouth turned the game around and went on to win 2-1.

This ability to occupy defenders and hold the ball up has also helped to create the space for Conor Chaplin and Marcus Harness to net an impressive 13 goals between them this year, and with Gassan Ahadme struggling for fitness, Ladapo will be a vital piece of the Ipswich puzzle if they are to secure promotion.

Sone Aluko

When Sone Aluko arrived on a free transfer during Paul Cook’s extensive 2021 rebuild, Town fans were somewhat underwhelmed. Although the Nigerian winger clearly brought pedigree with 42 Premier League appearances under his belt, his blistering pace had long since deserted him, and few Reading fans bemoaned his departure.

However, after a slow start, Aluko has re-invented himself as an accomplished attacking midfielder since McKenna’s arrival. The goals of Chaplin and Harness have generated headlines but Aluko’s calmness and ability to protect the ball have proved equally vital for Town, especially when holding onto narrow leads.

And given the relentless form of Plymouth and Sheffield Wednesday, not dropping points is imperative. Should Town fail to realise their automatic promotion ambitions this season, then Aluko’s experience and composure will prove vital when navigating the pressure and unpredictability of the play-offs.