Wolves eyeing Coventry City talisman but could opt against January swoop, reporter claims

Wolves are the latest side said to be keen on Coventry City’s Viktor Gyokeres but they could wait until summer to make their move, Sportsbladet’s Daniel Kristoffersson has said.

Coventry City’s rise back up the table has been largely thanks to the form of Swedish talisman Gyokeres.

The powerful striker has now notched 12 goals in 23 Championship outings this season, with his run of seven goals in his last seven games catching the eye. Unsurprisingly, links to the Premier League have been plentiful ahead of January, and now, a new suitor has been mentioned.

Kristoffersson, reporter for Swedish outlet Sportsbladet, has said that Julen Lopetegui’s Wolves are also keen on Gyokeres.

Fulham and Everton are also mentioned as interested parties, although they have already been linked in other reports.

Wolves could do with some added firepower up top but despite this, Lopetegui and co are more likely to opt against a January switch and could move in the summer instead, with Matheus Cunha of Atletico Madrid already agreeing to join.

Could 2023 bring a big move for Gyokeres?

Coventry City are a club with their own ambitions and they’re certainly in the play-off picture this season.

But, watching Gyokeres, you can’t help but feel he’s got a big future elsewhere. He’s proven his talents in the Championship and a step up to a higher level seems inevitable. Whether he makes that step into the Premier League, it remains to be seen, but he’s certainly not short of suitors.

Mark Robins and co will be hopeful of keeping key players like Gyokeres in the winter as they look to maintain their own push for the top six, but it will be interesting to see if their resolve is tested in the New Year.