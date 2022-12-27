Tony Mowbray makes Premier League statement regarding ‘amazing’ Sunderland man

Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray has backed in-form star Luke O’Nien to make it to the Premier League amid his impressive run at the back.

Sunderland man O’Nien’s versatility is no secret by now.

It’s well-known that he can and will play almost anywhere on the pitch, but it’s centre-back where he has spent much of this campaign. He’s been forced into the role for much of this season due to injuries, slotting into the back three previously.

However, with Mowbray switching to a back four, O’Nien has maintain his place at centre-back.

Some of his recent performances have been up there with his best in red and white too, and his brilliant form continued in Sunderland’s Boxing Day victory over Blackburn Rovers, playing a pivotal role in the home win.

O’Nien has drawn plenty of praise since, with Mowbray among those lauding the 28-year-old.

Now, speaking with the Sunderland Echo, the Black Cats boss has said he believes O’Nien will go on to play in the Premier League, praising him for his attitude and character. He said:

“Luke O’Nien, I don’t think I’ve ever managed a better human being than him in terms of just doing everything right.

“He’s an amazing guy. If anything, he overworks the coaches because he wants to watch every touch he’s had in every game, to see what he can do better, then he wants to go out and practice and practice and practice.

“I didn’t really study his history, but he started at Wycombe as a young boy and he’s made massive strides in his career.

“If Sunderland don’t keep progressing, then I’m pretty sure that kid will still find a way of making sure he gets to the Premier League himself because he’s an amazing character.”

Long may it continue…

While O’Nien only came into his centre-back role amid injuries from elsewhere, while he’s performing at this level, there’s no reason to make a change.

He’s been fantastic of late and alongside Dan Ballard, the Black Cats look to have a solid centre-back partnership. O’Nien may well be called upon to fill in elsewhere at some point down the line, but until then, it doesn’t make sense to change a working formula.

Whether or not he can take himself to the Premier League, time will tell. But, for now, Sunderland fans will be hoping the former Wycombe Wanderers man can continue this rich vein of form as Mowbray’s side bid to keep on pushing up the Championship table.