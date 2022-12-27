‘Their form has to come to an end’ – Burnley v Birmingham City prediction: The72

Burnley host Birmingham City tonight in the Championship.

The Clarets sit top of the Championship at the midway point of the campaign, and look in an good position to go on and earn promotion back to the Premier League.

Burnley have won seven of their last eight in the Championship going into tonight’s game.

Birmingham City have won two of their past five and John Eustace’s side, who’ve impressed many this season – Blues sit in 14th place of the table as things stand, and a win tonight could lift them as high as 5th depending on goal difference.

Ahead of the clash, a handful of The72’s writers have given their predictions…

Thomas Kelly-Hansford…

“Kompany’s ability to adapt to English football has impressed me a lot. He has a clear philosophy and he appears to have no issues when it comes to instilling it. At the moment, I can’t see a scenario where Burnley don’t go up this year, but there’s a long way to go and these games are always tricky.

“Burnley have shown at times that they’re most vulnerable when they have the ball in attacking positions and if Eustace’s side can break with the right pace and quality, they will create a couple of chances across the 90.

“This game will be tricky for the league leaders, but I can’t see it stopping them from extending their lead at the top of the table.”

Score prediction: Burnley 3-1 Birmingham City

Cameron Smart

“Burnley have been brilliant all season. No team comes near them in terms of quality or performances this season. Playing at home, they’ve got to be massive favourites tonight.

“But Birmingham have been one of the big surprises this season. That midfield with Hannibal, Bacuna and Bielik is absolutely excellent, and Eustace is getting a tune out of Troy Deeney. If those guys are on it, why can’t Blues get a result?

“Burnley will try and hurt them but Birmingham are a tough team to break down and they carry a threat. There’s no counting out the Clarets this season, but their form has to come to an end and I think tonight’s the night.”

Score prediction: Burnley 1-2 Birmingham City