The 5 players linked with Ipswich Town ahead of January and how likely they are to sign

Ipswich Town sit 2nd in League One, and two points league leaders Plymouth Argyle.

Kieran McKenna appears to have the Tractor Boys on the right path, and there’s growing confidence that this season may be their season.

Ipswich Town have lingered in League One for a few years now and their promotion quest looks well underway.

They made some shrewd signings in the summer, but the upcoming January window could prove just as important and just as busy.

Here we look at every player linked with Ipswich Town ahead of January and how likely they are to sign…

Jack Taylor – Peterborough United

The 24-year-old central midfielder is performing well for fellow League One side Peterborough United.

Taylor has made 19 appearances, scoring three and assisting one so far this season.

Ipswich Town have reportedly submitted a bid for Taylor, but it’s unknown if the fee matches Posh’s valuation.

Is a move likely?

Given that Posh are a promotion rival, this one may be hard to pull off for McKenna and his recruitment team.

Peterborough United aren’t known for handing their talent away easily and it would likely take a decent fee to tempt him away from Peterborough United in January.

But Ipswich have been linked alongside Taylor since last summer, so he’s clearly someone they like and want to bring in.

Massimo Luongo – Middlesbrough

The 30-year-old Australian is out of favour on Teesside at the moment.

Luongo has failed to register a single senior appearance so far this season and is currently training with Ipswich Town as his contract enters the final six-months.

The versatile midfielder spent last season in the third tier featuring in 25 league games for Sheffield Wednesday, contributing to six goals.

Is a move likely?

Considering Luongo is currently training at Ipswich Town, it would be fair to say there’s definitely some interest there.

The midfielder would offer experience and talent to this current Ipswich side, and his contract and current situation at Boro would mean he could be signed for a minimal fee.

McKenna has kept quiet on Luongo, but if Ipswich Town do want to make a move in January then there would be very little stopping them.

Jesurun Rak-Sakyi – Crystal Palace

Rak-Sakyi, 20, is currently on loan in League One with Charlton Athletic.

The young winger has five goals and two assists in 18 League One appearances with the Addicks. However, it has been revealed Palace are considering recalling him to Selhurst Park and loaning him elsewhere next month.

Ipswich Town have been credited with interest, but nothing was reported as concrete at the time.

Is a move likely?

Alan Nixon’s report stated Palace would ideally send him out to a Championship side for six-months, however Sheffield Wednesday and Ipswich Town remain interested.

If there’s solid interest from the second tier then the chances of any League One side getting him would be slim and a move to Ipswich Town from Charlton Athletic would be pretty lateral given the youngster is settled and firing at The Valley.

Morgan Whittaker – Swansea City

The Plymouth Argyle loanee was reported as wanted by Ipswich Town last month.

The 21-year-old winger has 12 goal contributions so far in the league this season, and has impressed fans with his performances.

Is a move likely?

To put it bluntly, no.

There’s no need for Swansea City to recall Whittaker and send him to a promotion-rival of Plymouth’s, especially when he’s doing so well on the south coast.

Evan Ferguson – Brighton & Hove Albion

The young Irish striker has five goals in six Premier League 2 outings for The Seagulls.

The same report that linked Whittaker with Ipswich Town, also tied in the Brighton starlet with the League One side looking to launch a potential loan bid.

Ferguson is firing at U23 level and Ipswich Town were interested in securing his services for the second-half of the campaign.

Is a move likely?

A move to League One could be beneficial for the player and provide him with much-needed senior experience if he wants to have a future in Brighton’s senior squad.

However, with the 18-year-old turning Championship heads as well it may be a hard move to pull off.

If Ipswich Town can offer playing-time assurances it may put them in the driving seat in the race for Ferguson’s signature.