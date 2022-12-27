Report reveals Everton’s potential stance on recalling current Derby County youngster

It appears unlikely that Everton will recall Lewis Dobbin from his loan spell at Derby County, as per a recent report from The Athletic.

Dobbin, 19, has two assists so far in 19 League One appearances for Derby County.

The versatile forward can play on either wing and has featured heavily for the Rams so far this season – he’s played in 28 games across all competitions, scoring twice and assisting four.

Derby County manager Paul Warne admitted earlier this month he had made plans in case Everton recall Dobbin next month, but the Toffees’ stance on the matter has now become a bit clearer.

The Athletic’s recent report (via DerbyshireLive) states the suggestion that they could recall Dobbin has been met with ‘surprise‘ by those at Everton.

The right move…

Dobbin has played well in spells this season and whilst his numbers aren’t massive, he’s shown his quality at Pride Park this year.

Everton are struggling in the Premier League and will need someone with a bit more proven experience at that level, meaning that recalling Dobbin would likely put the youngster under unnecessary pressure to deliver on the big stage.

You can’t rule out Dobbin returning to Merseyside next month, but this recent report The Athletic suggests that it hasn’t even been considered by Everton, meaning Derby County could relax some more knowing that Dobbin will likely remain with them until the end of the season.

The Rams are fighting for promotion this season and look as if they’ll be in the conversation for the play-offs.

Warne’s side take on Bolton Wanderers tonight and a win would take them up to 4th in the standings.

It’ll be interesting to see if Dobbin makes the starting XI tonight and if he does what impact he will have in a big game against a strong League One outfit.