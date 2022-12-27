Peterborough United set to offload striker in January

Peterborough United boss Grant McCann has confirmed striker Jack Marriott is poised to leave the club in January in search of regular game time elsewhere.

Peterborough United reunited with Marriott upon their return to the Championship in 2021.

His first campaign back with the Posh was an injury-hit one but he played an important role in their ultimately unsuccessful bid to stave off relegation. After returning from a long-term hamstring injury in January, he managed a respectable eight goals over the second half of the season, netting nine in 28 overall.

However, game time has been limited again this season.

He’s been sparingly used as a substitute by McCann but, again, has managed a respectable seven goals and two assists in 28 outings across all competitions.

Now though, amid his lack of game time, it has been confirmed that Marriott and McCann have spoken over a winter exit. Discussing the matter with the Peterborough Telegraph, the Peterborough United boss said:

“I had a conversation with Jack as we’re approaching the January window.

“It was an honest conversation and we have total respect for each other – I signed him many years ago.

“Jack is in a position now where he needs to play football. There’s quite a bit of interest in him and we can’t guarantee he’s going to start every week. I’m a fair person and I’ll always be open and honest with people and if that’s the case then there are no issues we’ll see where it goes.