Peterborough United set to offload striker in January

Peterborough United boss Grant McCann has confirmed striker Jack Marriott is poised to leave the club in January in search of regular game time elsewhere.
Peterborough United reunited with Marriott upon their return to the Championship in 2021.
His first campaign back with the Posh was an injury-hit one but he played an important role in their ultimately unsuccessful bid to stave off relegation. After returning from a long-term hamstring injury in January, he managed a respectable eight goals over the second half of the season, netting nine in 28 overall.
However, game time has been limited again this season.
He’s been sparingly used as a substitute by McCann but, again, has managed a respectable seven goals and two assists in 28 outings across all competitions.
Now though, amid his lack of game time, it has been confirmed that Marriott and McCann have spoken over a winter exit. Discussing the matter with the Peterborough Telegraph, the Peterborough United boss said:
“I had a conversation with Jack as we’re approaching the January window.
“It was an honest conversation and we have total respect for each other – I signed him many years ago.
“Jack is in a position now where he needs to play football. There’s quite a bit of interest in him and we can’t guarantee he’s going to start every week. I’m a fair person and I’ll always be open and honest with people and if that’s the case then there are no issues we’ll see where it goes.
“Jack is 28 now. He’s a very good striker and is not one that wants to sit on the bench and it was an easy conversation and he was really pleased we had a really open and honest conversation and I’m sure Jack will find a good club and go and play some football.”
Could this come back to bite?
When Posh were relegated back to League One, their strike force was one that initially struck fear into rival fans.
A partnership of two former golden boot winners in Marriott and Jonson Clarke-Harris is one that should be tearing up the third-tier. However, they haven’t played alongside each other much at all this campaign. Marriott has had to settle for brief appearances off the bench almost entirely since mid-September, with Clarke-Harris starting.
Young striker Ricky-Jade Jones and Joe Taylor have shown promise but neither look quite ready to assume that role as second choice striker just yet, so it’s a risk letting go of Marriott. Although, given his lack of game time, it’s no surprise he’s keen to move on.
It’s an area Posh will have to strengthen this winter if they want to stay in the promotion fight this season.