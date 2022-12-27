Mowbray shares full Sunderland injury update after Blackburn Rovers win: Alese, Cirkin, Batth and Gooch

Sunderland beat Blackburn Rovers 2-1 in the Championship yesterday.

Tony Mowbray’s Sunderland came from a goal behind to beat Blackburn Rovers at the Stadium of Light yesterday, with Ross Stewart putting the Black Cats level on 22 minutes after his earlier own goal.

Ellis Simms scored the winning goal in the 91st minute, leaving Sunderland 8th in the Championship table ahead of their trip to Wigan Athletic on Thursday night.

But for Mowbray, the win over his former club yesterday came at a cost – both Dennis Cirkin and Lynden Gooch were forced off with injuries during the game.

Mowbray told ChronicleLive atfer the game:

“Gooch has got a huge icepack on his hamstring so it doesn’t look good for this week. Dennis took a kick on the outside of his knee, and he was struggling to plant and push off. Let’s wait and see, we probably need to get scans on these type of injuries.”

Elsewhere, Aji Alese was left out on yesterday’s game. Mowbray said of the 21-year-old:

“Aji was injured, he has an ankle/foot injury. He has had injections, he has had orthotics put in his boots to support his foot. It’s not an injury as such where he is out for six weeks or something, it’s a mechanical injury that is giving him some grief and the specialists are working on it and trying to make it easier for him.

“I’m hoping it’ll only be a week or so, but I don’t think he is going to make this trip to the North-West [to Wigan].”

And lastly, Mowbray said of Danny Batth, who also missed yesterday’s game:

“Danny Batth isn’t far away, maybe another week or two.”

Sunderland have had to deal with a number of injuries throughout this season. Stewart has recently made his full return to action, with Simms now back in the mix after he had a spell on the sidelines earlier in the campaign too.

But Mowbray now has fresh injury concerns to deal with ahead of a busy January.

1 of 15 Who made more appearances for Sunderland? Michael Gray Dean Whitehead

A testing January…

Mowbray and his recruitment team will have their January transfer plans already figured out. But these fresh injury concerns could yet change those plans.

The festive period is always a hectic one for football clubs and things don’t get any less hectic – Sunderland are scheduled to play five games in all competitions next month.

But the Black Cats dealt with injuries to the likes of Stewart and Simms and Mowbray will be confident of his side’s chances ahead of next month, especially given their impressive recent form in the Championship.

Sunderland head to Wigan next in what is a winnable game, with the Latics sat in 23rd place of the table and yet to win under new boss Kolo Toure.

The game kicks off at 7:45pm on Thursday evening.