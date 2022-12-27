Millwall accept League Two bids for out of favour 23-year-old – free to leave in January

Millwall have already accepted bids from two League Two clubs for striker Isaac Olaofe, London News Online has revealed.

Millwall academy graduate Olaofe has been in and around the first-team at The Den but has found most of his game time out on loan.

The 23-year-old has previously spent time with St. Johnstone and Sutton United, managing 24 goals in 76 games across two spells with the latter. He’s stayed with the Lions for the first half of this season though, but chances have been limited.

He came off the bench against Sheffield United and Coventry City back in August but hasn’t featured since.

Now, with January on the horizon, London News Online has revealed the door is open for Olaofe to move on.

It is reported that the striker is set to leave Millwall in January, with bids from two unnamed League Two clubs already accepted by the Championship side. He will weigh up his options over the coming days before making his final decision.

The right time for a move…

It seems highly unlikely that Olaofe will be forging a senior career with Millwall, and given that he’s shown his talents out on loan before, he could enjoy some success away from The Den.

A permanent exit gives him the chance to real open up a new chapter, so it will be interesting to see just where he ends up.

He previously succeeded with Sutton United and given that his last League Two stay was somewhat injury-hit, it will be hoped he can thrive in the fourth tier with some better luck. At 23, the Lewisham-born forward has plenty of time to develop and maximise his potential, so it will be hoped a winter move can help get the best out of Olaofe.